Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,303 shares during the quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LGND. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ LGND traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.36. The stock had a trading volume of 5,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,506. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.24 and a 52-week high of $124.96. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.13. The company has a quick ratio of 40.29, a current ratio of 40.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 55.63%. The firm had revenue of $33.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGND has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 15th. Argus cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.20.

In related news, SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 11,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total value of $1,321,804.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,847,603.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.