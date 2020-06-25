Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 54.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,175 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,754 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,264,794 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,371,677,000 after buying an additional 3,241,404 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $551,229,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,579,718 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,993,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,607 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,076,582 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,549,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,326,048 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,312,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $291.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,451. The company has a market capitalization of $75.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.46, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.95. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $165.23 and a 52-week high of $299.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $278.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 31.35%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.31.

In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 13,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total transaction of $3,606,253.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,603 shares in the company, valued at $18,253,486.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 4,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.57, for a total value of $1,249,992.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,164.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,523 shares of company stock valued at $75,657,835 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

