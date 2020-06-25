Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 61.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,491 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FMC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FMC during the first quarter worth $27,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

NYSE:FMC traded up $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $97.81. 22,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,101. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27. FMC Corp has a 52 week low of $56.77 and a 52 week high of $108.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.68.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FMC Corp will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.83.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.