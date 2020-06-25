Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,324 shares during the quarter. Easterly Government Properties accounts for approximately 1.2% of Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Easterly Government Properties worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $4,124,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 1,722.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 18,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $435,846.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,661.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 21,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $573,962.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,280.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DEA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.24. The stock had a trading volume of 31,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,252. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $29.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.32 and a beta of 0.43.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $58.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 86.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DEA. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

