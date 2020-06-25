Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Has $2.05 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 57.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 61,936 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 1.4% of Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 202.5% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $2,315,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,378,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,206,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $4,279,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 827,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,194,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 461,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,495,320 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMD stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,507,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,667,480. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.43 and a 52-week high of $59.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $60.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.51, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.13.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.47.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

