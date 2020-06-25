Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Has $3.33 Million Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lowered its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 67.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,331 shares during the period. American Tower comprises about 2.3% of Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 168.3% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AMT traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $252.04. 80,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,184,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $117.25 billion, a PE ratio of 58.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.25. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $269.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.92%.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $252,940.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,653,394.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $233,028.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $449,485.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,722 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,318 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on American Tower from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. New Street Research raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Edward Jones raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.29.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

