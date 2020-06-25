Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Has $545,000 Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,884 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MS. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 19,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.68 per share, for a total transaction of $734,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 193,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,469,920.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $737,319.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,755,381.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MS. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.39.

NYSE:MS traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.22. The company had a trading volume of 885,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,205,890. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $75.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.44. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

