Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,976 shares during the quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Aspen Group worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASPU. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,634,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Group during the 1st quarter worth about $3,332,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Aspen Group by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Group by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 85,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aspen Group stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.02. 9,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $200.01 million, a PE ratio of -25.97 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average of $8.14. Aspen Group Inc has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $10.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ASPU shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Aspen Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Aspen Group from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Aspen Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

In related news, CEO Michael Mathews sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,326,534.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gerard Wendolowski sold 11,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $95,118.03. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,143.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,137. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

