Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Makes New $1 Million Investment in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the first quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.2% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.62.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,626,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,758,681. The company has a market cap of $93.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.68. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $85.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.77 and its 200-day moving average is $71.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total transaction of $191,881.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,348.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,628.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,144 shares of company stock valued at $3,190,555 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.