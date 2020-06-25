Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,914 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 8,119 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,087 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,298 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 571,952 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,677,000 after buying an additional 11,128 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,172 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

NYSE:GMED traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.42. The company had a trading volume of 42,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,226. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.68 and a 200 day moving average of $50.44. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.01. Globus Medical Inc has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $60.15.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.88 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Globus Medical Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 9,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $462,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,876. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

