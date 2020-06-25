Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 20,083 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 8.1% of Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Mastercard by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in Mastercard by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MA traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $295.09. 168,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,173,969. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $294.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 206,010 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $62,379,828.00. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total value of $12,137,996.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,490,132.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 252,364 shares of company stock valued at $76,369,776. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.85.

Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

