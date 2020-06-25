Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 51.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,275 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,556 shares during the quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $3,174,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $757,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $393,000. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UNH traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $291.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,241,107. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $294.33 and a 200-day moving average of $282.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $315.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNH. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $384.00 price target for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.13.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

