Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Sells 10,185 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 50.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,185 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LCII. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 302.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 50,485 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,492. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.72. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $55.29 and a 52-week high of $122.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.30). LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $659.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.52%.

LCII has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. CL King upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. CJS Securities cut shares of LCI Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. LCI Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.67.

In other LCI Industries news, insider Ryan Richard Smith sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $508,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,414.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

