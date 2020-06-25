Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Sells 11,239 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,239 shares during the quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 15.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. Exane Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $882,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 414.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KL traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.51. The company had a trading volume of 41,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,464. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.83. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $51.08.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $554.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.84 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 40.05% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.25%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

