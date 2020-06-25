Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Sells 13,500 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 46.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,134,010,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 16.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,695,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,212 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,291,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,062,000 after buying an additional 159,378 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,981,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,622,000 after buying an additional 77,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 124.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,822,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,303,000 after buying an additional 2,122,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.42.

NYSE:CHD traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,832. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $80.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.98 and a 200-day moving average of $71.49.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

In other news, Director James Craigie sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $14,234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 209,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,932,818.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 14,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $1,152,581.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,464.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 429,435 shares of company stock valued at $31,227,534. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

