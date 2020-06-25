Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Sells 14,448 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,448 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at $27,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNFP traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,860. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.73. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $65.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $263.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.15 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 24.72%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 11.92%.

In other news, Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph C. Galante acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.50 per share, with a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,100 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

PNFP has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.14.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

