Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Sells 14,450 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 50.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,450 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 1.4% of Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $2,646,000. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. 77.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total value of $6,084,785.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,347.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 1,226 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $163.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,838.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,236,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,542,002. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,318 shares of company stock worth $13,941,119. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Danaher from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Danaher from $187.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.25.

DHR stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $170.86. 66,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,914,986. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $178.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.09 and a 200-day moving average of $155.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.91.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

