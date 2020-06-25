Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Sells 14,859 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,859 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 6,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 49,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 15,643 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $879,000. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 198.8% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 32,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 21,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $195,232.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,406.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,382.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.83. 688,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,604,252. The company has a market cap of $131.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.78, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.66. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

