Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Sells 16,068 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,165 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 16,068 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,651 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 163,625 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,476,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 100,357 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 12,836 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,212,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,491,247 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $112,783,000 after acquiring an additional 54,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on COG. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, May 1st. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.06.

NYSE COG traded down $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $17.11. The company had a trading volume of 270,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,425,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.40. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $24.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.46 and its 200-day moving average is $17.47.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $386.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

