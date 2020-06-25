Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Sells 18,482 Shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 55.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,482 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAXN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $45,746,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,443,000 after buying an additional 393,252 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,027,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,684,000 after buying an additional 345,744 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,600,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,544,000 after purchasing an additional 299,281 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 455,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,357,000 after acquiring an additional 248,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

In related news, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 45,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $3,843,764.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,297,481.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,837,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,983 shares of company stock valued at $5,681,666 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.54. 45,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -3,093.33 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.45. Axon Enterprise Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.80 and a fifty-two week high of $104.90.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.51. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAXN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.43.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.