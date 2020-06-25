Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Sells 20,786 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,703 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 20,786 shares during the period. Tandem Diabetes Care comprises about 0.9% of Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,788,022 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $436,807,000 after buying an additional 3,742,625 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,313 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $283,418,000 after buying an additional 125,008 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 175.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,345,167 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $139,796,000 after buying an additional 1,495,259 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,663,692 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $107,059,000 after buying an additional 873,780 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,333,759 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $79,505,000 after buying an additional 18,267 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded down $2.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.24. 22,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,212. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.98 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 52-week low of $43.69 and a 52-week high of $92.95.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.49 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $900,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,778.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 4,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $344,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,808 shares of company stock valued at $1,848,680. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

TNDM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

