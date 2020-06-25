Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Sells 37,192 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 48.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,192 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 48,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Ventas by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ventas by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VTR traded up $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $35.16. 2,315,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,176,536. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.97. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $75.40.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Ventas had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ventas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ventas from $63.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ventas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ventas from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.88.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

