Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Sells 41,602 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,602 shares during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical comprises 1.3% of Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TAK. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $20,125,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $17,557,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 114.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,923,000 after buying an additional 842,734 shares in the last quarter. Adelphi Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.6% during the first quarter. Adelphi Capital LLP now owns 9,282,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,909,000 after buying an additional 323,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $4,695,000. 3.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TAK stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.35. The company had a trading volume of 21,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,276. The company has a market capitalization of $57.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.72 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.33. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 1.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Takeda Pharmaceutical from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Takeda Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

