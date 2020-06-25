Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Sells 55,030 Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) by 50.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,030 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 123.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 10,581 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 385.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 21,953 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,684,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000.

BRMK traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 85,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,872. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 41.25. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $12.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.12.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $31.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.73 million.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 300.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRMK. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

