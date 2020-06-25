Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Sells 5,580 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,751 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,580 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hayden Royal LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 16.9% during the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in Comcast by 5.6% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 33,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 99.6% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,559 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 56,662 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Comcast by 2.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,983,804 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $102,583,000 after acquiring an additional 77,568 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA remained flat at $$38.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 10,196,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,258,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.83.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

