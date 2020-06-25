Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Sells 6,594 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,594 shares during the period. Air Products & Chemicals comprises approximately 0.9% of Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APD. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. HSBC lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.78.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $234.86. The stock had a trading volume of 37,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,773. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $236.75 and its 200 day moving average is $228.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $257.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

