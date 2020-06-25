Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Sells 78,999 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 84.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 78,999 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $4,396,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $942,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 53,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,417.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 46,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $1,821,078.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,961.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 303,300 shares of company stock worth $12,192,414. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

STAA stock traded up $4.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.99. The company had a trading volume of 138,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,148. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 220.08 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.75. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $23.20 and a 12 month high of $61.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.42.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STAA shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $56.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

