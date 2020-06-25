Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,841 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 296.0% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 99 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark upped their price target on Netflix from $327.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Netflix from $423.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.49.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $8.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $457.85. 4,804,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,692,594. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $434.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.62. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $474.01. The company has a market capitalization of $201.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.68, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total value of $26,477,024.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,260 shares in the company, valued at $26,477,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,414,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at $8,305,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,024 shares of company stock worth $81,700,274 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

