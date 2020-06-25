Stakenet Price Reaches $0.0632 on Exchanges (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Stakenet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0632 or 0.00000680 BTC on major exchanges. Stakenet has a market capitalization of $6.34 million and approximately $208,877.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stakenet has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.74 or 0.00772234 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00221317 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009523 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00008940 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000052 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 42.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stakenet (CRYPTO:XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 107,388,748 coins and its circulating supply is 100,356,890 coins. Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet . Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Stakenet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakenet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakenet using one of the exchanges listed above.

