Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $131.42 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) to post $131.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $115.51 million and the highest is $147.32 million. Star Bulk Carriers reported sales of $157.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full-year sales of $648.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $620.98 million to $675.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $775.23 million, with estimates ranging from $721.69 million to $828.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $160.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.18 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.99%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBLK. Pareto Securities upgraded Star Bulk Carriers to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.40 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.85.

SBLK traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.73. The stock had a trading volume of 9,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $12.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartree Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 173,851 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 89,344 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth $152,000. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth $1,393,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

