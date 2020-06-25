State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $106.56 Million Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 37.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 489,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 134,521 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in American Tower were worth $106,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in American Tower by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 3,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 228.0% during the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 62,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,313,000 after purchasing an additional 43,292 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $2,700,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 10.3% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $11.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $253.21. 1,833,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,229,201. The stock has a market cap of $117.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.80, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $249.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.99. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $269.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.92%.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $252,940.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,653,394.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $233,028.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,485.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,722 shares of company stock worth $2,288,318. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMT shares. UBS Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Edward Jones raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.29.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.