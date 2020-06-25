State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Stock Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 764,873 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,331 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.07% of Paypal worth $73,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Watchman Group Inc. bought a new stake in Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,002,000. Bluefin Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 182.8% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 45,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 29,248 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 324,978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,153,000 after purchasing an additional 21,690 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paypal by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 340,068 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,785,000 after acquiring an additional 10,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at $16,249,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total transaction of $3,066,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,964,484.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paypal stock traded down $6.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,776,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,721,157. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.19. The company has a market capitalization of $199.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $175.40.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Paypal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Paypal from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their target price on Paypal from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Paypal from $153.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.38.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

