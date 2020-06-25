Steem Trading 7.7% Lower Over Last Week (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 25th. Steem has a market capitalization of $74.43 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00002171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bithumb, RuDEX and Upbit. During the last seven days, Steem has traded down 7.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9,267.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.72 or 0.02511045 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.00 or 0.00625875 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004493 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009369 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000670 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000455 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Steem Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 386,831,610 coins and its circulating supply is 369,857,516 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem’s official website is steem.com . The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Steem

Steem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RuDEX, Bithumb, OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex, Upbit, Binance, Huobi, HitBTC, Bittrex and GOPAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

