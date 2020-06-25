Stratis Hits Market Cap of $49.65 Million (STRAT)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Stratis has a market cap of $49.65 million and approximately $5.49 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00005365 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007638 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000465 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000555 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00041056 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Stratis Profile

STRAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,851,918 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com

Stratis Coin Trading

Stratis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Crex24, Trade By Trade, Cryptomate, Livecoin, Bittylicious, Bittrex, Upbit, Bithumb, SouthXchange, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

