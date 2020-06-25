Streamr (DATA) Price Reaches $0.0529

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Streamr token can now be purchased for $0.0529 or 0.00000569 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Streamr has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. Streamr has a total market cap of $35.79 million and $883,499.00 worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00045689 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $471.90 or 0.05079390 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002836 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00055628 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00031668 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Streamr Token Profile

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a token. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 676,944,835 tokens. Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com

Buying and Selling Streamr

Streamr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

