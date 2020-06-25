Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,894 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 301 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $637,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $175.77. 84,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,561. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $226.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $64.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.23.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $231.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.23.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total transaction of $1,917,419.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,302.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 9,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.79, for a total value of $1,708,941.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,085 shares in the company, valued at $202,667.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,670 shares of company stock worth $5,775,251 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

