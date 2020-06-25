Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,894 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,141 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 71.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of SYK stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $175.77. 84,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,561. The firm has a market cap of $64.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $226.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.71 and a 200 day moving average of $193.23.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total value of $1,917,419.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.01, for a total transaction of $37,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,289,772.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,670 shares of company stock worth $5,775,251 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays cut shares of Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.23.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.