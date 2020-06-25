Suretly Trading Up 3.7% Over Last Week (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Suretly token can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00003132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Tidex. In the last week, Suretly has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Suretly has a market cap of $68,495.64 and $1,796.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Suretly Token Profile

Suretly (SUR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,961 tokens. The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Suretly

Suretly can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

