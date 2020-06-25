Swing (SWING) Price Down 38.6% This Week

Swing (CURRENCY:SWING) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Swing coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Swing has a total market capitalization of $132,000.64 and $1.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Swing has traded down 38.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001978 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cubits (QBT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Swing Profile

SWING is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2015. Swing’s total supply is 4,660,655 coins.

Buying and Selling Swing

Swing can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

