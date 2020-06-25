Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 60.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,502,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 568,327 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.26% of Synchrony Financial worth $24,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,996,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,533,000 after buying an additional 105,682 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 970,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,502 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 4,700.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 767,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,907,000 after purchasing an additional 751,466 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,040,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,199,000 after purchasing an additional 171,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,313,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,681,000 after purchasing an additional 554,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.30.

In other Synchrony Financial news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $125,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,047.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Laurel Richie bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $25,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,911 shares in the company, valued at $371,158.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SYF stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $22.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,301,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.65.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.64. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

