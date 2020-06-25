Synergy Price Down 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (SNRG)

Synergy (CURRENCY:SNRG) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Over the last week, Synergy has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Synergy has a market cap of $69,599.20 and approximately $10.00 worth of Synergy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synergy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.74 or 0.00772234 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00221317 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009523 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002935 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000800 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Synergy

SNRG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 26th, 2015. Synergy’s total supply is 4,897,672 coins. Synergy’s official Twitter account is @SynergyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Synergy is /r/SynergyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Synergy’s official website is www.synergycoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ticker Symbol: SNRGPoW Algorithm: X11PoS Algorithm: X11, switching to SHA256d after 10 daysRPC Port: 50542 (configurable with rpcport= option)P2P Port: 40698 (configurable with port= option)Tor Port: 38155 (configurable with torport= option)Block Times: 2 MinutesPoW Blocks: 4320 (6 days)10% POS Interest per YearMax Turbo Stake Multiplier: 288Turbo Stake Lookback: 2 days Percent of Blocks over 2 days for Max Multiplier: 20%Max Money Supply after PoW: 250,001 SNRGStake Minumum Age: 48 hours (2 days)Stake Maximum Age: 144 hours (6 days)Stake Maximum Reward Age: 8 daysNew Mint Spendable: 120 blocks (4 hours)Message Start (“Magic Bytes”): 0xf1, 0xe3, 0xe5, 0xd9Message Start Test Net: 0xaf, 0xb9, 0xd9, 0xffApplication Data Folder Windows: “Synergy” OS X: “Synergy” Linux: “.synergy”Config File Name Windows: “synergy.conf” OS X: “synergy.conf” Linux: “synergy.conf””

Synergy Coin Trading

Synergy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synergy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synergy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synergy using one of the exchanges listed above.

