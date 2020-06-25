T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Stake Boosted by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 8,476 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $20,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 344,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,239,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,991,000 after buying an additional 16,592 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 48,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth about $896,000. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 6,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $213,494.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,249.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $411,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 476,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,950,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,851 shares of company stock worth $1,047,719. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

NASDAQ TROW traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $121.85. The company had a trading volume of 64,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,461. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.94. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.51 and a fifty-two week high of $139.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

