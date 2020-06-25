Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) Shares Gap Down to $0.90

Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.84, but opened at $0.90. Tailored Brands shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 96,986 shares trading hands.
TLRD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Tailored Brands from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tailored Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.
The company has a market cap of $48.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $2.72.
Tailored Brands Company Profile (NYSE:TLRD)
Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.
Read More: Forex
Receive News & Ratings for Tailored Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tailored Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.