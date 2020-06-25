Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) Shares Gap Down to $0.90

Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.84, but opened at $0.90. Tailored Brands shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 96,986 shares trading hands.

TLRD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Tailored Brands from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tailored Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a market cap of $48.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $2.72.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tailored Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Tailored Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Tailored Brands by 155.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 10,654 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Tailored Brands by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 8,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Tailored Brands by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Tailored Brands Company Profile (NYSE:TLRD)

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

