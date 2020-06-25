Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) Shares Gap Down to $0.90

Shares of Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.84, but opened at $0.90. Tailored Brands shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 96,986 shares.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Tailored Brands from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tailored Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.72. The firm has a market cap of $48.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.74.
About Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD)
Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.
