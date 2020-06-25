Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) Shares Gap Down to $0.90

Shares of Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.84, but opened at $0.90. Tailored Brands shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 96,986 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Tailored Brands from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tailored Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.72. The firm has a market cap of $48.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tailored Brands by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 143,723 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tailored Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tailored Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tailored Brands by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,159,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 414,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Tailored Brands by 514.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 247,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 207,344 shares during the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

