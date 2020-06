Technicolor (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) Trading 21.7% Higher

Technicolor SA (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) shares traded up 21.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.23, 21,603 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 164% from the average session volume of 8,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average is $0.47.

About Technicolor (OTCMKTS:TCLRY)

Technicolor SA provides various communication and video technologies, finished products, systems, equipment, and services for businesses and professionals in the entertainment and media industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Entertainment Services, and Connected Home. The Entertainment Services segment provides production services, such as digital video and sound postproduction services; visual effects and animation services for feature films, TV series, advertising, and video games; computer generated imagery animation services; on-set, color correction, VFX integration, and sound services; and replicates, packages, and distributes video, game and music DVD, Blu-ray, and CD discs, as well as offers turnkey integrated supply-chain solutions.

