Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Position Trimmed by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,818 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned about 0.09% of Teleflex worth $12,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Teleflex by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,486 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Teleflex by 11.3% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 908 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Teleflex by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,446 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,977,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Teleflex by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,095,000 after acquiring an additional 19,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Teleflex by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TFX traded down $4.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $351.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,856. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $221.27 and a 52 week high of $398.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $355.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.45.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.42. Teleflex had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $630.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.26, for a total value of $68,452.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,039.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John Deren sold 1,093 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $360,799.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,615.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

TFX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.40.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.