Telemus Capital LLC Acquires 2,387 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.9% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.2% in the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 26,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in AbbVie by 7.1% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 31,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in AbbVie by 20.3% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 219,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,696,000 after acquiring an additional 37,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 32.3% in the first quarter. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. 72.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.13.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $95.80. 3,770,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,891,806. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $99.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,652,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

