Telemus Capital LLC Acquires 9,265 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 669,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,265 shares during the period. MGM Resorts International accounts for 0.9% of Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Telemus Capital LLC owned 0.14% of MGM Resorts International worth $11,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 74.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

In other MGM Resorts International news, CFO Corey Ian Sanders purchased 16,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,971.20. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 411,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,922,771.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory M. Spierkel acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 834,832 shares of company stock valued at $10,178,535. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MGM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

NYSE:MGM traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.33. 946,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,223,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.20. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $34.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.30%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.