Telemus Capital LLC Acquires 9,353 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,353 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $9,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 18,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSL traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,198. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.69. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $48.21.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.