Telemus Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC)

Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 89.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 558,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 263,301 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Infrastructure comprises 1.3% of Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $15,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $51,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $30.24. 17,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,401. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $45.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.55.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18). Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $416.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MIC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Macquarie lowered Macquarie Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Macquarie Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macquarie Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

